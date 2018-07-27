2017-18 Bobcat Volleyball Team Ranked Among AVCA NAIA Top Ten Academically

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that 973 teams have earned the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2017- 2018 season. This number breaks the previous year’s total of 835 to set an all-time high.

The Peru State Bobcat volleyball team, which had a cumulative grade point average over 3.7, was among the top ten NAIA teams noted in the honors list.

