Six Local Students in PSC Powerlifting Meet

THE PERU STATE COLLEGE Football Booster Club sponsored its annual Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 with approximately 160 student/athletes participating. Those lifting included five students from Johnson-Brock High School and one from Auburn High. Pictured are (from left) Josh Hoff-Boring, Wyatt Nickels, Liz Hodges, Maclaine Hug (Auburn), Ethan Brown and Devon Clark.

