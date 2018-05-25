1933-2018

Wilbur Roy Rowell, age 85, died Saturday, March 31, 2018. He was born Feb. 23, 1933. Rowell was retired from Wynne Transport in Omaha. Surviving are his wife Roma (Conn) Rowell, his daughter Jacklyn Rowell Rivera (Onesimo); children William Rowell (Janey), Sharon Rowell Wagner-Ripley (David), Tim Elling (son-inlaw), Steven Rowell (Wendy), Paul Rowell (Donna) and Randall Rowell (Anita); numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson and his sister, Catherine Rowell Michon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Purdy and Bernice Mae (Vice) Rowell; his siblings, Nelda Rowell Moore, Delmar Rowell, Gene Rowell, Donna Rowell Carter, Marlin Rowell and Connie Rowell; his daughter, Debra Rowell (Elling) and infant grandson, Maxwell Christopher- David Ripley. Rowell’s children will honor him with a celebration of life at noon Saturday, June 2 at the Brownville Village Hall. All family and friends are welcome to attend.