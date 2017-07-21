VANES D. MOERER

1934-2017

Vanes Dean Moerer, 82, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on August 14, 1934, in rural Johnson, Nebraska to John and Marie (Hoops) Moerer. He was raised in Nemaha County where he attended Roosevlet District 26 country school through the 8th grade near Johnson. Vanes graduated from Auburn High School with the class of 1952. On March 3, 1957, Vanes was united in marriage to Joyce Davison at the E.U.B. Church in Howe, Nebraska. To this union four children, Carol, Paula, Neal, and Mark were born. Vanes was drafted into the United States Army in March of 1957 where he served his country at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma for two years and then in the Army Reserves upon his return to Nebraska in the spring of 1959. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves on February 28, 1963. After farming for a season near Johnson, the couple moved to Humboldt in the fall of 1959, where he worked for Rist Hybrid Seed Farm for a few years and then as a livestock feed salesman for the O.A. Cooper Company (Master Mix) until his retirement. He was an active member of the Humboldt Lions Club, the Harvey-Mann Legion Post #269, the Agriculture Society Board, and Faith Lutheran Church where he served for many years in various positions. Vanes loved people and helping others. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family. He had a special relationship with his wife and each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His most special relationship was with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he served until his death and has joined Him in heaven. Vanes passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Bryan LGH Medical Center East in Lincoln, Nebraska having reached the age of 82 years and 11 months. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Neal Eric, and two infant sisters. Vanes is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Joyce of Humboldt; daughters: Carol Herr and her husband Chad of rural Humboldt; Paula Moerer of Nebraska City, Neb.; son Mark Moerer and his wife Denise of Unadilla, Neb.; grandchildren: Tessi Avery and her husband Seth of rural Humboldt; Caleb Herr and his wife Holly of rural Table Rock, Neb.; Abbi Bohling of Humboldt; Cade Herr and his wife Megan of rural Humboldt; Jonathan Moerer of Dunbar, Neb.; Danielle Moerer of Lincoln, Neb.; Shannon Moerer of Unadilla; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Wayne (Willy) Moerer of Johnson; Gary (Barb) Moerer of Lincoln; sisters Janet Clark of Montrose, Colo.; Joyce (Dave) Obenschain of Staunton, Virginia; brother-in-law Marvin (Una Rose) Davison of Auburn, Neb.; sisters- in-law: Leone (Alvin) Kahle of Alma, Kansas; Marilyn (Tom) Urwin of Blair, Neb.; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, July 17, 2017, at The Faith Lutheran Church in Humboldt, with Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. Interment was at the Humboldt Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Faith Lutheran Church or family’s choice. Online messages of condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com Wherry Mortuary – Humboldt, Nebraska (402) 862-2915