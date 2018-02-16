Travis Edward Ries, 26 of Pawnee City, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018. He was born on July 6, 1991 in Edmonds, Washington to Mike and Debbie (Collins) Ries. Travis was born in Edmonds, Washington and lived in Washington state until he was 7, when his family moved to Nebraska. He attended Pawnee City Public School. After he got out of school, he worked at various jobs, and recently moved to Lincoln. Travis enjoyed fishing, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his mother Debbie Ries of Pawnee City, father Mike Ries of Pawnee City, brothers, Jason, special friend Amber and children, Kolt, Kashton and Mary; Holden and special friend Kaylee and children, Trenton, Karter, Natalee and Madelyn, sister, Angel and husband Cristian and daughter Rosalia., fiancé, Heather Spurlin, son Bentley and their unborn baby boy, grandma, Betty Collins and special friend, Ron Leitschuck, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Wherry Mortuary in Pawnee City, officiated by Reverend Ken Tubbesing. Memorials may be directed to family choice. Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com