TEDL WHITFIELD

1938-2017

Ted Layne Whitfield was born in Humboldt, Nebraska, on December 28, 1938. He spent his childhood on a farm near Humboldt and attended Bratton Union School for 12 years before graduating in May of 1956. In September of 1956 he enlisted in the Air Force and spent the next four years in San Antonio, Texas, Detroit, Michigan, Goose Bay, Labrador, and Amarillo, Texas. He married his high school sweetheart, Verna Frerichs, on July 25, 1959. They spent his last year of service in Amarillo, Texas together and then returned to Nebraska in September of 1960 where he found work in Omaha. To this marriage were born three children: in 1961, twins Cindy Leigh and Scott Dee and in 1962 Todd Layne. After working for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha for 38 years, he retired January 1st of 1999. He was a mechanic in the service department and the last few years manager of the back flow division. While he was in the Air Force he learned to play the guitar and during his working years in Omaha he was the lead singer in a country western band for more than 20 years. He played in various establishments in and around the Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln area. After retirement he spent his days gardening, woodworking, working at Verna’s farm in Nemaha County, and fishing and traveling. Fun times were spent in Minnesota fishing, cousins reunions and family get-togethers. Favorite places to visit were Estes Park, Las Vegas, Alaska, Minnesota and California. Ted was preceded in death by parents and brother Don. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Verna; children Cindy (Brian) Krohn, Scott (Jean) Whitfield, and Todd (Robi) Whitfield; grandchildren, Keith (Sara) Krohn, Kevin Krohn, Callie Wiltse, Cody Whitfield and Trey Whitfield; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Parker Krohn: and brothers, Dean (Betty) Whitfield, and Larry (Rita) Whitfield: sister, Perk (Alan) Kreglo.