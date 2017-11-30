Steven Lee Eckhoff, 64 years of age, of Auburn, Nebraska was born on August 24, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was raised in Johnson by his loving parents Andrew John “Pete” and Alberta M. (Oestmann) Eckhoff. On September 25, 1953, Steven was baptized by Pastor E.P. Dryer at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Omaha. He was later confirmed on May 14, 1967 by Pastor Alan Lorentzen at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Johnson, Nebraska. Steven attended school in Johnson and graduated from Johnson High School with the class of 1971. He then continued his education and received a degree in Heavy Equipment School in Homestead, Florida. Steven lived in Odessa, Texas from 1973-1983 where he worked as a carpenter in the oil fields. He moved back to Auburn and worked for the nuclear station in Fort Calhoun and for OPPD in Nebraska City before ending his working career as a heavy equipment operator for Omni in Elk Horn, Iowa. Steven passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska having reached the age of 64 years, three months and two days. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and an infant brother Thomas John Eckhoff. Steven is survived by his cousins and many friends. Graveside Inurnment Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Johnson, Nebraska with Pastor Bill Shaner officiating. Memorials contributions are suggested to the Auburn Fire and Rescue Squad. Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.hallfuneral.net Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel—707 15th Street, Auburn, NE 68305 (402) 274-3131.