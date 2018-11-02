SOPHIE E. RIZOR

1923-2018

Sophie Emma Augusta (Bohling) Rizor, 94, of Tecumseh passed away at Belle Terrace in Tecumseh, Nebraska, Thursday, October 25, 2018. She was one of seven children born to Ernest F. C. and Dora (Hogrefe) Bohling on December 29, 1923 on a farm south of Johnson, Nebraska. Sophie was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran (Hickory Grove) Church, rural Auburn, Nebraska. She attended rural country school through the eighth grade, graduated from Auburn High School and then attended Peru State College and University of Nebraska. She received Normal Training and taught country school in Nemaha County for a couple years. Sophie was united in marriage to Le- Roy Rizor on June 30, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She and LeRoy moved to the farm northeast of Tecumseh in 1953 where they farmed and raised their family. Sophie started working in 1968 on the night shift at Campbell’s Soup Company until her retirement. LeRoy and Sophie purchased the farm in 1967. LeRoy passed away November 27, 1992. She moved to Tecumseh in 1997. Sophie enjoyed flowers, reading, puzzle books, reading the papers and working the crypto quote, and for many years volunteered for BINGO with the residents at Belle Terrace. After her retirement Sophie enjoyed many organized tours to various locations in the lower 48 and Alaska. She is survived by her son Jim Rizor and wife Lois of Omaha, children, Aaron and wife Kari and their children, (Hayley and Colby), Cayla Thomsen and husband Jeff and their children, (Gabreil and Joanna), Andra Rizor, Alexa Rizor and Danna Rizor. Daughter Barb Rizor of Tecumseh and children, Joshua Whitney and wife Carolyn, and their children (Joseph, Sophia and Seth), and Tajia Sohnholz and husband Scott, and their children, (Reily, Tristan and Elizabeth) and Mahriah Plugge, sisters-in-law, Betty Bohling and Geraldine Bohling of Johnson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeRoy, grandchildren, Sarah Rizor and Zechariah Plugge, brothers, Rudolph and Richard Bohling and sisters, Viola Winters, Dorothy Kettelhut, Alvina Kuhlmann and Hulda Zier. Funeral services were held on Monday, October 29, 2018 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tecumseh, with Rev. Robert Schermbeck officiating. Loretta Kerchal, organist, accompanied congregational hymns, “How Great Thou Art”, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Abide With Me.” Pallbearers were Joshua Whitney, Aaron Rizor, Reily Sohnholz, Tristan Sohnholz, Marvin Bohling and Keith Bohling. Interment was in the Spring Creek Cemetery, rural Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the St. John’s Lutheran Church or Spring Creek Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.