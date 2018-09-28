SIDNEY R. BYROM

1938-2018

Sidney Raymond Byrom, 80, of Nixa, Missouri passed away September 14th, 2018 surrounded by family. Sid was born on April 12th, 1938 in Rulo, Nebraska, to Sidney Leonard Byrom and Ella Darlene (Cook) Byrom. Sid married Cathaline Ann Grooms on June 6th, 1959 in Nemaha, Nebraska. Sid was a very loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend to all. Sid enjoyed and was very involved in all of his family needs and activities. Sid especially enjoyed attending family gatherings, graduations, school events, and being involved in his family’s daily lives. Survivors include: his wife Cathaline of the home; son, Randy Byrom of Ozark, daughter, Tina Rees and husband Chuck of Ozark, son, Jim Byron of Camdenton, son, Shane Byrom and wife Cheri of Springfield; sister, Glenda Palmer of Auburn, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, including one due any day; and aunt and cousin. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Joey Lynn and Michael Allen, sisters Alice Gerber, Marlyn Willes, and Donna Henson, daughter in law Sharon, Aunts, Uncles, and others. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Coxhealth. A graveside service will be held at Martin Cemetery in Highlandville on October 1st, 2018 at 2:30 pm. The family asks that Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, 800-822-6344, https://www.stjude.org