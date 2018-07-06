SHIRLEY ANN GERDES

1930-2018

Shirley Ann (Moore) Gerdes, one of ten children of George and Mabel (Tucker) Moore, was born December 1, 1930 at the family home in Johnson, Nebraska. She was baptized in the Methodist Church in Johnson and attended Johnson Public Schools, graduating from high school in 1948. Shirley and her class were recently recognized for their 70th year reunion at the Johnson Alumni Banquet. On May 23, 1948 Shirley was united in marriage to LaVerne J. Gerdes at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn. They would be blessed with three children: Darvin, David, and Deborah. On March 7, 1954 Shirley was confirmed at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church near Auburn, where she remained a member for life. In addition to raising her family and helping on the farm, Shirley had worked at the Korner Kitchen and Darling’s Café in Auburn. She enjoyed cross country trips with LaVerne searching for antique tractors and spending their winters in Arizona. Shirley loved to sing and enjoyed her coffee and card groups. She also spent time working puzzles and doing craftwork of many kinds. After LaVerne’s passing on November 22, 2008 Shirley continued to live in their home in Auburn for many years. In February of 2015, she moved to Long’s Creek Assisted Living in Auburn. She made it her home and enjoyed living there until her health required a move to Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. It was there she passed away, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the age of 87 years, 6 months, and 25 days. In addition to her husband, her parents, an infant brother and 2-year-old sister Betty, Shirley was preceded in death by brothers George, Walter, and Dale, and sisters Leota Moore, Bertha Bunker, and Doris Behrends. Those who will remember Shirley’s loving and fun ways include her sons and daughters-in-law Darvin and Marchelle Gerdes of Arizona; David and Robyn Gerdes of Sacramento, Calif.; daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Ron Grotrian of Johnson; grandchildren (spouses) Dana (Carrie) Gerdes; Darin (Nytasha) Gerdes; Margaret (Brian) Hartung; Daniel Gerdes; Andrew Finch; Derek (Crystal) Grotrian; Douglas (Hanna) Grotrian; great-grandchildren Taylor, Riley, Hannah, Emersyn, Paul, Jordan, Mickenna, Faith, Abigail, Brandon, Brooke, Tyler, Colton, Peyton, and Evan “L.J.”; great-great-grandson Dayton; sister Marilyn Heater of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Ora Behrends of Auburn; Maxine Behrends of Beatrice; brother-in-law Harvey Bergman of Auburn; many other relatives and friends. A funeral service was Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, officiated by Chaplain Sharon Schuster. Sharon also sang a solo, and Susie Hogrefe accompanied hymns sung by those in attendance. Honorary bearers were grandchildren Dana Gerdes, Darin Gerdes, Margaret Hartung, Daniel Gerdes, Derek Grotrian, and Douglas Grotrian. Shirley’s body was cremated following the service, and burial of ashes will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Auburn. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.