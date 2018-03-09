RUSSELL E. SEARCEY

Russell Eugene Searcey, 96, of Marysville, Kansas, formerly of Barneston, Nebraska died Monday, February 26, 2018 at Cambridge Place in Marysville. Russ was born May 5, 1921 in rural Barneston, the son of L.G. and Frances (Russell) Searcey. He graduated from Barneston High School in 1937. He attended the University of Nebraska for two years and then worked for Beech Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas until entering the service in 1942. He served his country honorably during WWII conducting operations across France, Belgium, and Holland as a member of the United States Army’s 104th Infantry (Timberwolf) Division, 413th Regiment earning the rank of Master Sergeant. His division, also known as “The Fighting Timberwolves,” entered into 198 days of consecutive combat from October 1944 to May 1945 fighting back fierce German counterattacks while liberating several concentration camps. As a result of his actions during this time, Russ was awarded the coveted Bronze Star. Russ was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Barneston and then St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Marysville. He served as president of the Barneston School Board and was a member and past commander of the Barneston American Legion where he recently received the American Legion Certificate of Continuous Membership for 70 years. Russ and his beloved wife, Rosie, were married on February 9,1948 and last year, celebrated 69 years of marriage. During these years, he farmed near Barneston and they raised three sons, Gail, Max and L.G. He was an avid sports fan enjoying Husker football, the St. Louis Cardinals and the events his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. Russ loved conversation and often entertained others with his sense of humor, wit, and sharp mind that remembered names, dates and places from his 96 years of life. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosella Searcey; sisters, Evelyn and Margaret Searcey; brothers, Robert and Elton Searcey. Survivors include his sons, Gail (Connie) Searcey, Lincoln, Max (Patty) Searcey, Marysville, and L.G. (Becky) Searcey, Lincoln; sister-in-law, Joan Pacha, Hanover, Kansas; six grandchildren, Dustin Searcey, Chad Searcey, Shannon (Mike Bussmann) Searcey, Shane Searcey, Ben (Hannah) Searcey, and Jordan (Brett) Shamblin; and eight great-grandchildren, Cash Searcey, Covey Searcey, Slayton Searcey, Stone Searcey, Beau, Bailee, and Bree Bussmann, and Emery Searcey. A rosary service was held Sunday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wymore. A funeral service took place Monday, March 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wymore. A memorial fund has been established to Barneston American Legion Post #356. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville