Roger N. Brown, 77 of Auburn, passed away on March 27, 2017 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse. He was born on June 30, 1939 to Alfred and Selma (Allee) Brown in Springfield, Missouri. Roger graduated from Brock high school. He then married Darlene Jeanneret and they had Steve, Rosanna, and Tom together. They later got divorced but remained good friends. Roger worked as a truck driver. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, his pets and working on anything mechanical. He is survived by his children: Steve (Kathleen) Brown of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Rosanna Glathar of Brock, Tom (Angela) Brown of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren: Jeremy (Robin) Brown, Jeff Brown, Nicole Brown, Ashley (Pat) Krause, Trent (Michelle) Glathar; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Roy (Barb) Brown, Darrell Brown, Wayne (Jolene) Brown, and Linda (John) Reger, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Austin, sisters: Norma Kotas and Kay Brown. No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441 Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com