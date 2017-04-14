1940-2017

Roger Lee Meyer, one of three children of Herman G. and Lila A. (Bohling) Meyer, was born September 8, 1940, at Auburn, Nebraska. He was baptized October 2, 1940, at St. John Lutheran Church near Auburn, and attended Happy Valley District 74 School. Roger then attended and graduated from Auburn High School. Roger entered the United States Air Force, serving as an airplane mechanic, until his honorable discharge on January 19, 1967. He then returned to Nemaha County and the farm. On July 25, 1981, Roger was united in marriage to Patti Cook at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. They made their home in the Auburn area. A lifelong resident of Nemaha County, Roger was also a lifelong farmer. He was a Life Member of the NRA, and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. Suffering from ill health, Roger was able to stay at his home in Auburn, cared for by Patti and his two sons. With his family around him, he passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017, at the age of 76 years, 6 months, and 30 days. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a son Danny Haen. Roger is survived by his wife Patti of Auburn; sons and daughters-inlaw Ralph B. and Christine Haen of Lincoln; Dustin and Melissa Meyer of Murdock; grandchildren Patrick and Piper Haen, Maximus Meyer; sister Ruth Meyer of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law Roland and Marilyn Meyer of Davis, Calif.; other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held Wednesday, April 12, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, with Rev. John Henderson officiating. Joan Bohling was accompanist for hymns by those in attendance. Casket bearers were Jaime Mayer, Jason Mayer, Kris Mayer, Matt Kempkes, Curtis Luallin, and Jim Biaggi. Burial was in Sheridan West Cemetery near Auburn. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.