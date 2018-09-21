1942-2018

Robert L. “Bob” Kinnison, age 75 of Talmage, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln, NE. He was born on November 22, 1942 in Nebraska City, Neb., the son of Raymond H. and Gladys L. (Meyer) Kinnison. He grew up in Nebraska City and attended St. Benedict’s School. He later attended Nebraska City High School where he graduated with the class of 1960. On December 7, 1962, Robert was united in marriage to Joyce A. Horstmann at McWilliams Church near Talmage, Neb. and to this union three children were born: Steve, Lisa and Scott. After high school, he worked at JC Penney in Nebraska City and later at Hested’s in Ralston, Neb. He later worked at Kreimer’s Store in Talmage and eventually became part owner. Bob retired in 1994 after 30 years at Kreimer’s. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Talmage; a 40 year member of the Talmage Fire Department and a Charter Member of the Talmage Rescue having served for 30 years.. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Joyce Kinnison of Talmage; children: Steve Kinnison of Omaha, Neb., Lisa Kuhl and husband Terry of Tecumseh, Neb. and Scott Kinnison and wife Shana of Nebraska City; five grandchildren: Derek Kuhl and wife Jamie of Syracuse, Neb., Nate Kuhl of Lincoln, Neb., Seth Anderson of Lincoln, Shea Kinnison of Nebraska City and Sawyer Kinnison of Nebraska City; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dale and Judy Horstmann of Nebraska City; brother-in-law Don Hoyle of Nebraska City and sister-in-law Donna Kinnison of Nebraska City; other family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carol Hoyle; brothers: Roy Kinnison, Floyd Kinnison and Gerald Kinnison and sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Evelyn. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, Sept.15 at Zion United Church of Christ in Talmage, with Pastors Carla Patterson and Denise Lagueux officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Talmage Fire Department or Talmage Rescue. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City was in charge of arrangements