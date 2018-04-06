ROBERT D. HUMMEL

Robert “Bob” Hummel was born to Frank and Adella (Hansen) Hummel on a farm north of Fairbury, Nebraska on February 23, 1921. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Daykin, Nebraska. Bob grew up on a farm attending District 16 School in Jefferson County. He attended Fairbury High School the final two years of his education, living with his Grandmother Hansen and working evenings and Saturdays at a grocery store. While in high school, Bob met and dated Helen Holmes. Bob worked full time in the grocery store after graduation. In 1940 he began training to become a manager with the Hested Store Company but joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. Bob and Helen were married January 24, 1943, and in 1946 Bob was discharged from the Navy as a 1st Class Petty Officer Dispersing Storekeeper after having served in the Philippines during World War II. Upon his discharge, Bob went to work managing Hested Stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Missouri, and South Dakota. In 1976 Bob and Helen purchased Hummel’s Variety and Gifts in Auburn, Nebraska, and operated it until 1986. They retired to travel and volunteer with various organizations, including Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the VFW, and the Meriwether Lewis in Brownville, Nebraska. Bob enjoyed meeting people and learning the customs of the various areas where they lived and worked. Helen went to her heavenly home in 2003, and in 2014 Bob moved to Gramercy Hill in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was there he passed away on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, at the age of 97 years, 1 month, and 9 days. In addition to his wife Helen, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald. Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Judy and Roy Bartels of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Denise Hummel of Grand Island; grandchildren and spouses Christian Bartels; Gretchen and Nate Hagge; Paul Hummel; and Amanda and Kevin Julesgard; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Cleo Dux of Fairbury; brother-in-law Clifford Holmes of St. Louis, MO; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be Thursday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. Burial will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at the Fairbury Cemetery in Fairbury, with graveside military honors by Fairbury VFW Post #3113 and American Legion Post #24. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or family choice. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.