ROBERT CLYDE BOGLE

Robert “Bob” Clyde Bogle age 87 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at his residence. He was born on October 22, 1930 to Julius Clyde and Ila Pearl (Price) Bogle in Chamois, MO. Bob grew up in Chamois, MO, Mound City, MO, Falls City, NE, Whiting, IA, and at age ten the Bogle’s settled in Auburn, NE where Bob graduated from Auburn High School with the class of 1950. After graduating from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for two years during the Korean War. After serving his country, he returned to Auburn and he worked in the maintenance department at Lincoln Equipment in Lincoln, NE. After a month at Lincoln Equipment, Bob began working at Mullenax Auto in Auburn. Bob met Carol Elaine Kienker and they were later married on December 5, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in Johnson, NE. He continued working at Mullenax for two years and when Mullenax Auto expanded to Plattsmouth, NE, Bob and Carol moved to Plattsmouth where he managed the Plattsmouth location. In the late 1970’s, Bob bought the Mullenax Auto Plattsmouth location. Bob was a member of First Lutheran Church, he was very active with the Boy Scouts while under the leadership of Scout Master John Rishel, and he was the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2007. He is survived by his wife Carol Bogle of Plattsmouth, NE; daughter: Linda Swoboda and husband Gary of Estes Park, CO; three sons: Robert “Lee” Bogle and wife Jina of Plattsmouth, NE; Randall “Randy” Bogle and wife Candice of Auburn, NE; Mark Bogle and wife Terri of Plattsmouth, NE; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Dunn and husband Seth, Robert J. Bogle, Ashley Aerts, Katie Bogle, Jaclyn Bogle, Emily Bogle and Chaz Bogle; five great grandchildren: Teagan Bogle, Lena Dunn, Annabelle Bogle, Noah Dunn, and Molly Aerts; two brothers: Loyd Bogle of Blair, NE; Dean Bogle and wife Sharon of Humbolt, NE; two sisters: Ilaline Critser and husband Justin of Auburn, NE; Donna Stricklett and husband Loren of Rockaway Beach, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Julius and Ila Bogle, two brothers: Wilbur Bogle and Harley Bogle, and one sister: Idaline Wrightsman. Visitations will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 P.M. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 2, 2018 at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Lloyd Stuhr officiating and Marsha Fleming as organist. The Pallbearers will be Robert J. Bogle, Chaz Bogle, Teagan Bogle, Rick Bogle, Mike Sharp, and Frank Critser. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Edmonds, Scott Sparks, Mike Coen, and Seth Dunn. His Final Resting Place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. The family suggests Memorials to the First Lutheran Church. Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com