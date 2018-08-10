RICK JAMES MIKKELSON

1957-2018

Rick James Mikkelsen, 61, of Auburn, NE was born on January 5, 1957, in Lincoln, NE to James Andrew Mikkelsen and Patricia Kathryn (Mahoney) Mikkelsen. He attended Locust Grove Dist. 32 country school east of Auburn, the Auburn Public School. He quit school at the age of 16 to join his father’s business Mikkelsen Construction. He worked for the family business approximately 20 years, until soon after his father’s death. Rick moved to Oregon in 1994 and had various jobs there. The last 8 years in Oregon he was a foreman of Cascade Paving. He worked there until it was discovered he had a cancerous brainstem glioma in 2011. Rick was married to Karen Spidell of Nebraska City in July of 1975. Two children were born of this union, Tina and Amanda. They later divorced. In July of 1996 he married Wendi Wilke of Lincoln, NE. Three children were born to this union, Nyla, Rachel, and Lucas. They later divorced. Rick came back to NE in 2011 thinking he was going to die. With chemo, radiation, and healthy living he beat the cancer for 7 really good year of life. The tumor started growing again in Oct. of 2017 and he put up a valiant fight until the end. Rick passed away at his home August 6, 2018 having reached the age of 61 yrs., 7 months, and 1 day. He was preceded in death by his father James Mikkelsen in 1989 and his brother Rod Mikkelsen in 2003. Rick is survived by his mother Patricia Mikkelsen of Auburn. His sister Sherri (Harry) Harney of rural Nebraska City. His children Tina Printz of Talmage, NE, Amanda Mikkelsen of Olive Branch, MS, Nyla Wilke of Juniata, NE, Rachel Wilke and Lucas Mikkelsen of Kearney, NE. The family will be having a pot luck dinner in his honor.