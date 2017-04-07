RICHARD L. MOORE

1934-2017

Richard Lee Moore, son of Gailen and Fern (Stanley) Moore, was born May 18, 1934 in Auburn, Nebraska. He attended Champion School near his home, and graduated from Nemaha High School in Nemaha, Nebraska. He went on to attend Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska. Rich was baptized in the Nemaha Christian Church. Rich entered the United States Army on November 22, 1954, serving during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge on November 21, 1957, he had risen to the rank of Sergeant. On February 6, 1955, Rich was united in marriage to Barbara Knox at the Auburn United Methodist Church. Still serving in the military at the time, he returned to his duty station shortly thereafter. After returning from Germany, Rich was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where their first daughter, Deborah, was born. The couple then moved to a farm near Nemaha, and would be blessed with two more children: Kathleen and Michael. In 1970 the family moved to Auburn, to the house in which Rich and Barb were still living. Rich farmed for many years in the Nemaha area, and raised cattle as well. During construction of the Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville, he was employed by one of the contractors. He also worked with local carpenters on building projects around Nemaha County. Rich also worked at Auburn Consolidated Industries for many years. In his spare time, Rich enjoyed woodworking projects, and also liked to tend to his gardens. He was always there to aid his family when needed, and loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Most warm nights Rich could be seen sitting on the front porch with Barb. On Saturday, March 25, 2017, Rich was rushed to CHI Health-St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was there, with his family around him, he passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017. He had reached the age of 82 years, 10 months, and 9 days. His parents Gailen and Fern, infant brother Hilton Edward, and motherin- law Audre Blankenship preceded him in death. Those left to remember his loving ways include his wife Barb of Auburn; children and spouses Deb and Wayne Joy of Nemaha; Kathy and Paul Hogue of Walnut Grove, Miss.; Mike and Terra Moore of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren Shannon (Aaron) Kirkpatrick, Haley (Willie) Tryon, Jenni Sims, Daniel (Cassie) Evans, Meredith (Dustan) Sanders, Marcus Hogue, Sydney Moore, and Mia Moore; great-grandchildren Enoch and Eliza Tryon, Julia and Jarod Sims, Brennan and Aubrey Evans, John Riley Sanders, and Gretchen Hogue; niece Lori Gerking of Nebraska City; other relatives and many friends. A funeral service was held Friday, March 31, 2017 at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, officiated by Willie Tryon. Shannon Kirkpatrick sang a solo for the service. Casket bearers were Paul Hogue, Wayne Joy, Aaron Kirkpatrick, Daniel Evans, Marcus Hogue, John Clark, and Kyle Gerking. Burial was in Nemaha Cemetery near Nemaha. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.