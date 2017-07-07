RICHARD E. “RICH” CASEY

1937-2017

Richard Eugene “Rich” Casey, age 79, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 at his home. Rich was born July 8, 1937 in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Walter and Myrtle (Reeves) Casey of Dunbar, Nebraska. In 1945 the family moved to Auburn, Nebraska. Rich attended school in Auburn and graduated in 1955. In 1956 he married Mary Lou Kermoade and to this union were born four children: twin sons Kraig and Kevin, and Eric and Ryan. The couple later divorced. Rich was an active business member in Auburn, starting as owner of a Standard Oil station and then on to a Sears Merchant Store that he owned for many years. Rich was on the volunteer fire department and a member of the Presbyterian Church. He was in the Army National Guard and honorably discharged in 1962. On July 2, 1979 in Miami, Oklahoma, he was united in marriage to Lila May Adams. After their marriage he and Lila resided in Aurora, Missouri, moving to Shell Knob in 1985 to make their home. Rich was a painting contractor and enjoyed meeting new people as he painted their homes. Rich was a caregiver to family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and golfing. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lila; three sons, Kraig and his wife Gloria of Dayton, Ohio, Kevin of Tucson, Arizona, Ryan of Liberty, Missouri, and daughter, Kim Casey of Shell Knob, Missouri; two brothers, Bill Casey and his wife Jeanne of Olathe, Kansas and Mike Casey of Grandview, Missouri; two sisters-inlaw, Bonna Casey of Lincoln, Nebraska and Audrey Casey of Auburn, Nebraska; six grandchildren–Eric’s daughter, Leighton; Ryan’s son and daughter, Zane and Stella; and Kim’s sons and daughter Andrew, Tyler and Olivia; and three great grandchildren, Holly, Sam and Ben. Preceding him in death were his parents, one son, Eric and two brothers, Jim and Tom Casey. Those wishing to can make a contribution to Alzheimer’s Association