PHYLLIS MAXINE HEMMINGSEN

Phyllis Maxine Salisbury, one of four children of Ray and Nora (Reed) Salisbury, was born July 15, 1925 in Beatrice, Nebraska. She attended the Beatrice Baptist Church as well as Beatrice Public Schools, where she graduated from high school. She went on to attend William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri for two years. While attending William Woods she was introduced by her roommate, Carol Hemmingsen, to her future husband. On November 22, 1945 Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert W. Hemmingsen in Beatrice. They lived in Michigan and Missouri before moving to Auburn in 1949. The couple was blessed with five children: Sharon, Eric, Bob, Neil, and Carolyn. Phyllis was a partner with her husband Bob in Hemmingsen’s clothing store in Auburn. Even more important, she raised her five children while keeping the household running smoothly on a daily basis. After moving to Auburn, Phyllis joined First United Methodist Church, where she was active in United Methodist Women and served on various church committees. She was a member of PEO Chapter DB, supported the Brownville Concert Series, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Phyllis enjoyed painting when she was able and was an avid reader. She played golf in her younger years, and loved to work out and have coffee with friends into her early ‘90’s. Above all else, Phyllis loved her family and being able to spend time with them whenever possible. Bob passed away on June 20, 1989, and Phyllis continued to live in their home almost until her passing. She entered Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln in early October of 2018 and was transferred to Southlake Village, also in Lincoln. It was there she passed away, under her terms and with family around her, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. She had reached the age of 93 years, 3 months, and 2 days. In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son-in-law Dan Petersen, sisters Marjorie (Percy) Bick and Dorothy (Gene) Dunham, brother Harold (Shirley) Salisbury, sister-in-law Carol (Dean) Arter, and brother-in-law Chuck (Cam) Hemmingsen. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Sharon Petersen of Lincoln; Eric and wife Linda of Lincoln; Bob and wife Carol of Auburn; Neil and wife Connie of Prairie Village, Kansas; Carolyn Elseg of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A funeral service, with Rev. Emily Spearman Cannon officiating, was Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Auburn. Brent Comstock was accompanist for a solo by Kristine Batch and congregational singing. Casket bearers were her grandsons, and granddaughters served as honorary bearers. Burial followed in Sheridan West Cemetery near Auburn. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.