Patricia “Trish” Lynn (Vinson) Keithley, 54, of Lexington, Nebraska was born on October 12, 1963, in Omaha, Neb. to James W. and Connie L. (Trosper) Vinson. She was raised in Nemaha and attended school K-12th in Stella at Southeast Consolidated Schools. Trish graduated from Southeast Consolidated High School with the class of 1981. After her schooling, Trish worked for a sewing factory in Nebraska City. It was there that she met Kevin Keithley and the couple would later unite in marriage on November 19, 1988 in Humboldt, Nebraska. They began their marriage living outside Humboldt before moving to a farm outside of Auburn. In 1992, Trish and Kevin moved to Lexington, Neb. where Trish worked at Walmart. She continued to work there until her health began to decline and was forced to stop working in 1995. Trish enjoyed hunting, spending time with her family, and anything outdoors. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Trish passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018, at the Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington, having reached the age of 54 years, 3 months, and 21 days. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kevin Keithley, brothers William and Earl Vinson, and a nephew Shawn Anderson. Trish is survived by her daughter Samantha Schippert of Lexington; grandsons: Damien Peterson of Lexington; Maverick Schippert of Lexington; sisters: Lauretta Anderson and husband Lee of Humboldt, Neb.; Kathleen Mensing of Springfield, Missouri; a brother Michael Vinson and wife Virginia of Auburn, Neb.; brother-in-law Rodney Keithley and his wife Kathryn of Auburn; sister-in-law Michelle Vinson of Bolivar, Mo.; son-in-law Mark Schippert of Johnson Lake, Neb.; honorary grandchildren: Ava Hickey and daughter Hunter of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Jesse Hickey of Stella, Neb.; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn, Nebraska with Pastor Corey Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Nemaha Cemetery near Nemaha, Nebraska. Memorial contributions will be designated according to the wishes of the family. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.hallfuneral.net. Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel-707 15th ST.-Auburn, Nebraska (402) 274-3131.