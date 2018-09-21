OWEN T. DUTCHER

April 19, 2018 to Sept. 10, 2018

Owen Thomas Dutcher was born on April 19, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Justin and Berneda (Holthus) Dutcher. Owen had many health complications since birth, but was a fighter from the beginning. He went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 10, 2018, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska having reached the age of four months and twenty-two days. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Cindy Holthus, great-grandparents: John and Betty Gutzmer and Richard and Martha Palmer. Owen is survived by his loving parents Justin and Berneda Dutcher of Humboldt, Neb.; grandparents: Andy and Brenda Dutcher of rural Humboldt; grandfather John Holthus and girlfriend Christina Thumann of Plattsmouth, Neb.; great-grandparents: Nick and Beverly Dutcher of Scotia, Neb.; great-grandfather Wylie Holthus of rural Johnson, Neb.; uncles: Austin Dutcher and his wife Kandis of Humboldt; Jacob Holthus of rural Johnson; aunts: Kristen Burgett and fiancé Casey Gordon of rural Tecumseh, Neb.; Cassandra Hartshorn and her husband James of rural Humboldt; Martyna Holthus of Humboldt; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Monday, September 17, 2018, at The Faith Lutheran Church in Humboldt, with Pastors Tim Llewellyn and Robert Schermbeck officiating. Interment was at the Humboldt Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation. Online condolences can be sent to www.wherrymortuary.com Wherry Mortuary-207 N. Nemaha Street-Humboldt, NE 68376; (402) 862-2915