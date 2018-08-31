NORMA JEAN DART 1929-2018

Norma Jean Dart, 89, of Lincoln passed away on August 21, 2018. Norma was born on March 14, 1929 to Thomas and Lelah Remmers in rural Auburn, Nebraska. She was a proud FARM GIRL. She was employed by Dorsey Laboratories/Novartis as Coop Advertising Manager until she retired. She was a member/officer of the Independent Order of Forrester’s. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry Dart and a brother and sister-in-law, Ervin and Linda Remmers. Survived by brother and sister-inlaw, Tom and Kay Remmers; daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and Chuck Adams; son and daughter-in-law, Carey and Melinda Dart; grandchildren/ spouses Becky and Chris Holmes; Lisa and Lyman Baete, Amy Dart and Ivan Osorio, Lindsey and Kylee Dart; great grandchildren: Emma and Ellie Holmes, Kaden Baete, Sean Dart, Manny and Jaxon Osorio. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. lincolnfh. com Memorials are suggested to the Friendship Home or The Lighthouse.