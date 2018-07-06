1954-2018

Michael “Mike” Harney, 64, of Julian, Nebraska was born on January 9, 1954, in Nebraska City, Nebraska to H. Dean and Doris Louise (Stookey) Harney. He attended Lourdes Catholic High School in Nebraska City graduating with the class of 1972. Mike then continued his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska. He graduated first in class receiving a degree in building construction. Mike lived most of his life in the Julian area where he was skilled in carpentry, masonry, and mechanics. He was considered an all around “Handy Man’ for the community. Mike was a member of the Julian Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and also served many years on the Julian town board. Mike’s duties to his community also included maintaining the street maintenance department. He was very loved by his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Mike was happiest when he was helping others and had more friends than you could count. Mike passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, having reached the age of sixty-four years, five months, and eighteen days. He was preceded in death by his father H. Dean Harney, an infant brother Thomas, an infant sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom Mead, and a nephew Bryan Mead. Mike is survived by his mother Doris Harney of Nebraska City, NE; siblings: Harry (Sherri) Harney of rural Nebraska City, NE; Janet (John) Purdy of Lakewood, CO; Ann Mead of Fort Collins, CO; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn, Nebraska with Steve Epler officiating. The family requests casual attire. Inurnment will follow services at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Julian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Julian Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net Hall Funeral Chapel- 707 15th ST.- Auburn, Nebraska 68305 (402) 274-3131