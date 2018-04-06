MARVIN “SAM” GREEN

Marvin Lee Green, son of John Green and Ella (Meyer) Green was born on November 2, 1927 on a farm southwest of Brock, Nebraska. He was one of seven children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Johnson, Nebraska. Marvin received his elementary education at Brock Consolidated School and graduated from high school there in May of 1945. He was called to serve his country in the United States Army in March of 1946. Marvin was stationed in the Philippines. He received his honorable discharge on July 4, 1947 with a rank of Staff Sergeant. He then returned home to begin farming with his father. Marvin was united in marriage to Tena Rieken on August 22, 1948 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Johnson. They were blessed with three children: Rita Kay, Nancy Jo, and David John. After 21 years of farming and having a farm sale, they moved to Holdrege, Nebraska were Marvin held the position of Executive Director of the Phelps County ASCS Office. In 1975 Marvin and Tena returned to Auburn, Nebraska where he served as Nemaha County Executive Director of the ASCS Office until he retired in 1993. Marvin was a past president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and was an active member of the American Legion Post 23 and the Nebraska City Eagles. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Auburn and served on the church council there. He also served on the church council of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Johnson and the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holdrege. Marvin and Tena enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards, and attending family activities. Marvin spent many retirement hours in his shop enjoying his hobby of woodworking. He made many beautiful tables, shelves, cabinets, and other unique wooden items. On Tuesday, April 03, 2018, with family around him, Marv passed away at the Good Samaritan Society- Auburn. He had reached the age of 90 years, five months and one day. Those preceding him in death were his parents, John and Ella Green, brothers: Edgar Green and wife Delores, Raymond Green and wife Helen, James Green and wife Mavis, sisters: Helen Bentley and husband Ed, Verna Rinne and husband Raymond, Dora Rieken and husband Gieko, and Marie Biere, brothers-in-law: Henry Rieken, and Larry Lotter, sisters-in-law: Ann Wagner, Janet Fletchall and husband Leroy, Alice Harms and husband Don, mother and father-in-law: Rieke and Tina Rieken.. Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Tena; children Rita (Gene) Neddenriep of Lincoln; Nancy (John) Hawley of Auburn; David Green of Columbus; grandchildren Angie (Ted) Hetzel, Sarah (Brian) Moody, Eric (Holly) Hawley, Aron (Jennifer) Hawley, Craig Neddenriep, Jill (Seth) Nieuwenhuis, Laura Green, and Christine Green;16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Peg (Raymond) Thomsen, Frances (Harley) Goings, Lena Lotter, and Vera Rieken; brothers- in-law John (Irene) Bohlken and Earl Biere; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. A funeral service will be Thursday, April 5, 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn. Burial will follow in Sheridan West Cemetery near Auburn, with graveside military honors by American Legion Post #23 of Auburn. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday noon to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00 to 7:30. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to family choice. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.