Marie Wheeler

RIVERSIDE – Memorial Service for Marie E. Wheeler, age 58, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday September 27 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Wheeler passed away September 23, 2017. She is preceded in death by her father, William Land Sr.; father in law, Keith Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, David Wheeler; son, Joshua (Haley) Wheeler; daughter, Nikki (Ricky) Morton; mother, Betty Lou Land; brother, Jim (Amy) Land; sister, Lila (Lancer) Land; grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Ethan, Hunter. She was the anchor of the family and she was married to David for 38 years. After meeting David in High School and her marriage carried her around the world following David’s career. She lived by her motto “God is bigger”. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hereditary Cancer Foundation 6810 Willow Circle, Omaha, Nebraska, 68152. Contact person Kamiek Preston (402)-659-3438. Kilgroe Funeral Home–Pell City will direct the service 2219 2nd Avenue North Pell City, AL 35125 205-338-3341