Lyman O. Bottcher, age 86 of Talmage, Nebraska passed away early Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Lyman was born to Edward F. and Joata (Osborn) Bottcher on April 2, 1932 at the family’s home in Talmage. He grew up and attended school in Talmage and graduated from Talmage High School with the class of 1950. On April 4, 1952, Lyman entered the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on April 23, 1956. On January 23, 1954, he was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Heng at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul, Neb. and three children were born to this union: Connie, Larry and Vicki. Lyman always put faith and family first. He was proud of his country and Obituaries 6 involved in farming for many years. He later was the territory manager for Vermeer Manufacturing and owned/ operated Bottcher Ag Sales with his son Larry. He was a member of the Talmage American Legion where he had served as Commander, served on the school board for several years and served in various capacities at Charter Oak Christian Church. He also initiated an Air Force Reunion Group that met annually for 15 years. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Kathleen of Talmage; children: Connie Miller of Omaha, Neb.; Larry Bottcher and wife Susan of Talmage and Vicki Slaughter and husband George of Olathe, Kansas; five grandchildren: Kristin VanHoozer (Shawn) of Des Moines, Iowa; Jeffrey Miller (Jodi) of Omaha; Megan Brehm (Randall) of Syracuse, Neb. and Madison Slaughter and Hailey Slaughter both of Olathe, Kan.; 11 great grandchildren: Ava, Alyse and Alexander VanHoozer; Alyssa, Jackson, Brooklyn, Isaac and Lia Miller; Lauren, Leighton and Lyndon Brehm; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lon Bottcher. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Charter Oak Christian Church in Talmage. Burial followed the services at St. Joseph’s Cemetery near Paul. Memorials may be given to Talmage Fire and Rescue, Talmage American Legion #246 or the charity of your choice. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.