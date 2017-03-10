LORAINE D. “JOHNNY” FRANK

Loraine “Johnny” Dale Frank, son of Ernest and Mildred (Mosher) Frank, was born September 9, 1931 at Table Rock, Nebraska. One of five children, he received his education at Bunker Hill rural school in Pawnee County and Table Rock High School. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in October, 1952.

On Easter Sunday, April 10, 1955, he married LeAnna Sodman at St. James Lutheran Church, rural Humboldt, Nebraska, with interim Pastor H. Kolm officiating. To this union two daughters were born.

After their marriage, Loraine farmed near Pawnee City for two years and then moved to a farm in southwest Nemaha County where they raised their daughters.

Loraine became a member of the Lutheran Church on March 4, 1956 when the rite of Baptism and Confirmation was performed by Rev. R. H. Rosenkoetter at Zion Lutheran Church in Pawnee City, Neb. In 1957, his membership was transferred to St. James Lutheran Church, where he retained his membership until his death. Over the years, Johnny served as a trustee, member of the Perpetual Fund Committee and the Cemetery Board.

Prior to his farming career, Johnny was employed at an Omaha meat packing plant and as a telegraph lineman for Burlington Northern Railroad. He was very mechanically inclined and did most of his own repair work. He enjoyed working with livestock, especially his cattle. His family was his greatest pleasure.

He passed away February 27, 2017 at the Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh, Nebraska, at the age of 85 years, 5 months and 18 days.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife, LeAnna; daughters, Lorinda Stoddard and husband Mick of Custer, S.D., and Lynette Tegtmeier and husband Mark of Burchard; four grandchildren, Stacey Stoddard, Amanda Shelton and husband Zach, Erica Roth and husband Dan and Kyle Gottula and fiancé Mary Schram; and son, Tucker, great-grandchildren, Elliott and Norah Roth; brother, Leland Frank and wife Imogene of Humboldt, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Jacob Stoddard; son-in-law, Alton Gottula; sisters, Marguritte Mertes and Orlene Thiemann; brother, Charles Frank; niece, Audrey Thiemann; nephew, Kenneth Frank; sisters-in-law, Delores Frank and Verlea Frank and brothers-in-law, Leonard Mertes and Everette Thiemann.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 3, 2017 at the St. James Lutheran (Long Branch) Church, rural Humboldt, Nebraska, with Pastors Eric and Amalia Spruth-Janssen officiating. Carolyn Hahn, organist, accompanied congregational hymns, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Just As I Am”, and “Amazing Grace.”

Pallbearers were Howard Frank, Terry Frank, Gary Frank, Kent Stutheit and Mike Davis. Honorary pallbearers were Eiber Alberts, Kenneth Cordon and Wayne Minchow.

Memorials may go to the St. James Lutheran Church, Humboldt Fire Department or family’s choice.

Military rites were provided by the Tracy-Bates American Legion Post #370 of Elk Creek.

Private inurnment will be in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, Nebraska.