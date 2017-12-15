LINDA K. REGNIER

1939-2017

Linda K. (Moore) Regnier, age 78, formerly of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at I.U. North Hospital in Carmel, Ind. She was born to the late Fay and Maxine (Russell) Moore on November 21, 1939 in Nemaha, Nebraska. Linda married Fred E. Regnier on August 7, 1960 in Nemaha. She graduated from Nebraska State Teachers College and earned her masters degree from Oklahoma State University-Stillwater, Okla. Fred and Linda moved in 1968 to West Lafayette where she taught in the Tippecanoe county systems and Harrison High School for 35 years. During her teaching career she was an inspiration and mentor to many. Beyond teaching consumer and family science (CFS), Linda founded and directed the Raiderettes dancing squad from 1984-1997, the Student Success Skills program, and the At-Risk School at Harrison High School for many years. The Raiderettes were ranked fifth in the nation in 1997. Linda was on the board of directors of the Indiana Assn. of CFS, a State President of CFS, a Board of Trustees Member of the American Association of Consumer and Family Science (AACFS), a recipient of the AAFCS Distinguished Service Award in 1999, a member of the National Education Assn. and Kappa Omi Cron Nu, and was named to as a National Leader in CFS in 2016. After retiring from teaching, Linda and Fred moved to the Barrington of Carmel in 2013 where Linda was a founding member of the Resident Council and an active leader in building quality of life programs. Linda is survived by her husband, daughter, Stephanie Nelson of West Lafayette, Ind., granddaughter Haley Groot of Colorado Springs, Colo., and her sister, JoAnn Mulligan of Kansas City, Kan. She is preceded in death by her father and mother. The family has requested there be two services. A memorial service will be held at the Barrington of Carmel at 10 A.M. on Friday, December 15, 2017. A memorial visitation will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 5 – 7 P.M. with memorial service beginning at 7 P.M. Celebrant Theresa Fischer will be officiating. Burial will take place in Nemaha at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, direct memorial contributions to Harrison High School c/o Scholarship Fund (5701 North 50 West, West Lafayette, IN 47906). Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice. com