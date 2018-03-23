LILA (BOHLING) OTTEMANN

1925-2018

Lila Wilhelmina Emma (Bohling) Ottemann was born February 19, 1925 in Nemaha County to Carl and Augusta (Bohling) Bohling. She was the youngest of four children born to this union. Lila was baptized March 22, 1925 by Rev. Streng at St. Paul’s (Hickory Grove) Lutheran Church and confirmed Dec. 3, 1939 at Martin Luther Church by Rev. Wm Fruehling. Lila received her education through the eighth grade at the Pleasant View District #61 School. She was united in marriage to Mervin Ottemann on Feb. 28, 1946 at Martin Luther Church by Rev. Fruehling. This marriage was blessed with three children, Kenneth, Sharon and Joyce. They made their home on a farm five miles northeast of Elk Creek where they raised cattle, hogs, sheep and chickens. She could be found at Mervin’s side in all aspects of the farming and dairy production as a right-hand helper on the farm. Lila enjoyed going dancing with her husband Mervin and playing cards with family and friends. Lila was a wonderful homemaker, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She was a fabulous cook and will be fondly remembered for her meringue pies. Lila and Mervin enjoyed 65 of wedded bliss. Mervin passed away Dec. 17, 2011. Lila was a longtime member of Martin Luther Church where she was involved with the Women’s Fellowship. She transferred her membership to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Dec. 13, 2015. She passed away on March 15, 2018 at the age of 93 years and 26 days. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Kuti and husband John of Fort Calhoun and Joyce Badertscher of Tecumseh, daughter-in-law, Annette Ottemann of Johnson, nine grandchildren, Jeff and Danelle Ottemann of Johnson, Andrea and Paul Hibma of Fort Collins, Colo., Brian and Kendra Kuti of Muscat, Oman, Michelle Frahm of Kansas City, Missouri, Heather and Shane Hoffman of Kansas City, Mo., and Matt and Brittany Kuti of Fort Collins, Colo., Tony and Jane Badertscher of Holdrege, Brad and Leah Badertscher of Niles, Michigan, Mark and Tami Badertscher of Tecumseh; 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Lila was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mervin, son, Kenneth, son-in-law, Roger Badertscher, great-grandson, Braden Badertscher, brothers, Otto and wife Deloma and Carl and wife Bernice, sister, Anna, and parents-in-law, Edwin and Mary Ottemann. Funeral services were held Monday, March 19, 2018 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek, Nebraska, with Rev. Robert Schermbeck officiating. Loretta Kerchal, organist, accompanied congregational hymns, “Lord Take My Hand And Lead Me”, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “How Great Thou Art.” Pallbearers were Jeff Ottemann, Brian Kuti, Matt Kuti, Tony Badertscher, Brad Badertscher and Mark Badertscher. Honorary pallbearers were Andrea Hibma, Michelle Frahm and Heather Hoffman. Interment was in the Martin Luther Cemetery, rural Johnson, Nebraska. Memorials may go to the family’s choice. Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, Nebraska.