Lester L. (Pete) Cowell, the son of Armond (Buck) and Yvonne (Bonnie) Squires-Cowell, was born March 15, 1939. On January 5, 1958, Pete was united in marriage to Barbara A. Broady. Pete spent most of his life working in agriculture and as a truck driver. He retired from Mo Valley Ag in Rock Port. Pete loved people, he never met a stranger and talked to everyone. His family, friends and faith were of most importance and he was regularly seen sharing his faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Pete passed away June 7, 2017, at his home in Rock Port, at the age of 78. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Beverly Clarke- Moody, Katharine Armstrong-Skeen and Linda Long. Survivors include wife, Barbara Cowell; children, L. Paul (Brenda) Cowell, Sioux City, Iowa, Larry (Pam) Cowell, Grand Island, Nebraska, Michael (Sirpa) Cowell, Bethleham, New Hampshire, Kevin (Cecilie) Cowell, Denver, Colorado, and Jennifer (Rocky) Sanders, Oxford, Nebraska; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lora (Bob) Heidzig, Auburn, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be 10 A.M., Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Sheridan Cemetery near Auburn, Nebraska. There is no visitation. Memorials: Pete Cowell Memorial Fund. Online obituaries and condolences at www.minterfuneralchapels.com Services: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.