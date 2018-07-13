LESLIE W. “LES” STEVENS 1930-2018

Leslie Weldon “Les” Stevens, was born at Sterling, Kansas December 8, 1930, one of three children born to the late Sylvia (Stone) and James A. Stevens. Les attended Union 5 grade school and graduated from Sterling High School. He married Esther Fox on November 22, 1950. They had three children and were later divorced. He served in the Army Engineers during the Korean War in the 98th Engineers Photography Reproductions of the front lines of the battles, before being discharged. Les graduated from Sterling College with a Bachelors Degree and taught in 5-8 grades in Reno County Country School. He received his teaching degree in four years having taught two of those years. He received a Masters Degree in counseling from Emporia State Teachers College. He received his School Psychologist Endorsement Certificate from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and additional college credit in Lugano, Switzerland. Les came to ESU 4 at Auburn, Nebraska as a School Psychometrist in 1969 where he worked until retirement. Les married Claudette Stumbo Bernhardt on July 14, 1973. They spent most of their married life in the Falls City area. She died July 21, 2015, He built the Stevens Glass and Arts, Inc. that created stained glass windows for churches, did engravings of homes, churches and things of interest for customers. He then returned to education as a Special Education Para at Auburn Public Schools for 15 years. Leslie was a hot air balloon commercial pilot, a bronze sculptor, and alphorn player. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Falls City, and also attended the Northridge Church; former long term member of Educational Service Unit 4 Board; and also a former member of the Falls City Housing Board. He died July 8, 2018. Survivors include his children Carla and Mike Marx, Paula and Jim Pipkin, Craig and Katie Stevens; grandchildren. great-grandchildren, great-great granddaughter; nieces, nephews, and friends. It was his wish to be cremated with memorial services planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at the Northridge Church, 1820 Morton St., Falls City. Memorial contributions in Leslie’s memory are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements. A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome. com