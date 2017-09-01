1931-2017

LaVeta (Criger) DeFreece, the youngest of ten children of James William and Mary (Cain) Criger, was born April 27, 1931 in Auburn, Nebraska. She attended school in Auburn, and spent her entire life in Auburn. In 1950, LaVeta was united in marriage to Morris Eugene DeFreece in Holton, Kansas. The couple made their home in Auburn, and their union was blessed with eight children. LaVeta served as a caretaker for the elderly in their homes, and she took great pride in the care she provided. She also had worked at Darling’s Café, Holly’s Hobby, and Family Connections in Auburn. She retired in 2005. After belonging to the Auburn Christian Church for 50 years, LaVeta transferred her membership to First Christian Church in Nebraska City. She was also a member of the Peru VFW Auxiliary and Auburn American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafts and working with flowers. Her greatest joy was being with family, and her grandkids were very special to her. LaVeta passed away at her home in Auburn on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the age of 86 years, 3 months, and 24 days. Her husband passed in 1991, and she was also preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, five brothers, and an infant daughter. Those left to remember her loving ways include her children and their spouses Sharon Jarrett of Wahoo; John and Cindy DeFreece of Pawnee City; Skip and Rose DeFreece of Portland, Oregon; Larry and Patsy DeFreece of Auburn; Mary Lu and Dave Young of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Nancy Jo Hahn of Auburn; Randy De- Freece of Auburn; Richard and Beth DeFreece of North Platte; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Lucile Criger of Lincoln; Marilyn and husband Wayne Chase of Auburn; other relatives and friends. A memorial service was Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, officiated by Rev. Michael Schmidt. Urn bearers were grandchildren Sarah Harris and Ryan Hahn. Honorary bearers were grandchildren Jim, Dave, Sheila, Matt, Amy, Tony, LaVeta, Jonna, Angela, Brenda, Jennifer, Michael, Kelley, Jeri, and Brandon. Burial of ashes was in English Grove Cemetery at Fairfax, Missouri. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.