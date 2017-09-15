LaVerta Schultze, age 94 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn. Survivors include her daughters Barbara and husband Maurice Oestmann of Auburn, Kathy and husband Bert Villafane of Beatrice; grandchildren Darren (Amy) Oestmann, Sherri (Jeff) Armstrong, Jennifer Oestmann, Crystal Oestmann, Justin (Kelly) Villafane; great-grandchildren Julia and Emily Oestmann, Douglas and Theodore Villafane; other relatives and many friends. Funeral service will be Friday, September 15, 2017, 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. in the St. Paul Lutheran (Hickory Grove) Cemetery near Auburn. Visitation will be at the funeral home, Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 to 8:00. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.