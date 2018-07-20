LARRY L. CHAPIN

1948-2018

Larry Lee Chapin, one of eight children of Bill and Leatha B. (Johnson) Chapin, was born July 26, 1948 in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Larry graduated from Omaha Tech High School in 1967. After graduation, Larry went to work at the Carpenter’s Union in Omaha as an apprentice. He became a Journeyman Carpenter with Local #427 working on many projects in Omaha and the surrounding area. On December 26, 1969 Larry married Micklyn Lee Mott at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. They were blessed with four children: Larry Lee, Jr., Billy Lee, Bobby Lee, and Crystal Gail. After almost 20 years of marriage, Larry and Mickey divorced but remained friends. In 1974 Larry, or Big Chape as he was known to many, started working at Cooper Nuclear Station in Brownville, Nebraska. He retired as Facility Supervisor in 2011. Chape also served as door man at TJ’s in Brownville for 31 years, still on the job in 2014. In addition to his membership in Carpenter’s Union Local #427, Larry had served on the Nemaha Volunteer Fire Department and the Nemaha Town Board. He liked listening to country music along with other interests, but the biggest joy in his life came from his grandchildren. He seldom missed any of their activities at school or with other organizations. Big Chape enjoyed children in general and was known to hand out mints to kids whether he knew them or not. Larry’s health had declined in recent months, and on May 24, 2018 he entered Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. It was there he passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the age of 69 years, 11 months, and 18 days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Bobby, brother Don, and former wife Mickey. The many left to mourn his passing include his children and spouses Larry Lee, Jr. “Bud” and Diane of LaVista; Billy Lee and Megan of Auburn; Crystal Gail and Brian Lavigne of Auburn; Terry and Hannah Jones of Brownville; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Katie Chapin of Nebraska City; siblings and spouses Jim and Joan Chapin of Omaha; Barbara Anderson of Omaha; Linda Stevens of Auburn; Roger and Manna Chapin of North Carolina; LaDonna Etherton of Lincoln; Debbie and Mike Glaser of Oregon; many “adopted” children and grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. A funeral service will be Friday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. at the District 67 Event Center (former Southeast School Building) in Stella. Family requests casual attire for the service. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Auburn Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00 to 8:00. Larry’s body will be cremated following the service, and burial of ashes will be at a later date at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Memorials are suggested to family choice. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.