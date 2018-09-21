JUDITH “JUDY” ANN COPE

1939-2018

Judith “Judy” Ann (Tynon) Cope, 79 years of age, of Peru passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at Colonial Acres of Humboldt. She was born on September 1, 1939 in Peru. Judy graduated from Peru Prep High School in 1957. She married Roy Cope on September 21, 1957 at St. Clara’s Catholic Church in Peru. They lived in Lincoln for many years before moving back to Peru to the family farm in 1978. Judy was involved in several different things including the Election Board, Peru Historical Society and the Peru Cemetery Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, her Airedale dogs, riding horses, going fishing, to rodeos and museums with Roy and attending the Brownville Community Church. Judy is survived by two sons, Glen and wife Rhonda of Liberty, Missouri, Jeffrey of Palmyra; daughter, Janet Perkins and husband Brian of Peru; three grandchildren, Dustin Cope, Lindsay Woods and husband Justin; Tynon Cope; great-granddaughter, Audrey Woods; brother, Pat Morris and wife Susan of Rock Port, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Roy on January 12, 2011. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn with Pastor Michael Njus officiating. Interment will follow in the Clifton Cemetery near Brock. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn in charge of arrangements.