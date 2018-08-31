JOYCE SAPP 1931-2018

Joyce Lavon Sapp, one of six children of Fred and Minnie (Philpott) Vandevort, was born January 18, 1931 in Cook, Nebraska. She grew up in the Cook area and graduated from Cook High School. On June 19, 1949 Joyce was united in marriage to Richard Sapp in Cook. They were blessed with two sons, Bruce and Mark. They lived in Tecumseh and Lincoln until moving to Auburn, Nebraska. Joyce was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s witness. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. In addition to her love for her family, she also loved animals and had many pets through the years. After Richard’s passing in 1996 Joyce remained in Auburn. As her health required it, she became a resident of Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. It was there, surrounded by family, she passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. She had reached the age of 87 years, 7 months, and 3 days. In addition to her husband and her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers Roderick and Arliss Vandevort and sisters Pauline Anderson, Marie Kehlenbeck, and Edyth Seward. Joyce is lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters-in-law Bruce and Debbie of Lincoln; Mark and Sandi of Hickman; grandchildren and spouses Carie Sapp, Trevor Gerdes, Abby and Jeremy Tipton, Paige and Chris Beins, Lucas Sapp; great-grandchildren Lawson, Lance, and Lindsey Oerman, Jordan Tipton, Hannah Gerdes, Cooper, Briggs, and Hayes Beins; her pets Pablo and Lisa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A graveside memorial and committal service, officiated by Brother Steve Avery, was Monday, August 27, 2018 at the Tecumseh Cemetery in Tecumseh. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.