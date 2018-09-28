1940-2018

Jimmie Ray Reimers, 78 of Brock, Nebraska, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Jim was born February 26, 1940 in Brock and was one of five children of August and Madelyne (Pummel) Reimers. On November 22, 1964 Jim was united in marriage to Penelope “Penni” Jewell at the United Methodist Church in Tecumseh, Nebraska. They were blessed with two daughters, Lori and Anne. Jim was a member of the Brock United Methodist Church and was retired from Cooper Nuclear Station in Brownville, Nebraska. Jim is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Lori Dalrymple and husband Doug Mole of Lawrence, Kansas; Anne and Todd Leonard of Seneca, Kan.; grandchildren Abby, Andrew, Wade, Graham, and Sophia Leonard; sisters Bonnie Garrett and Donette and husband Larry Arthur; brother Arlie “Cork” and wife Chris Reimers; other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by Penni, his wife of 45 years, his parents Madelyn and August and his brother Jeff. A graveside funeral service, officiated by Rev. John Henderson, was Friday, September 21, 2018 at Glenrock Cemetery near Brock. Burial followed in the Glenrock Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.