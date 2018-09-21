1951-2018

Jay Robert Moran was born on Aug. 30, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska. His parents, Robert John Moran and Ruth Moran preceded him in death. Jay was united in marriage on May 11, 1974, to Linda Frost of Omaha. To their union four children were born: Timothy, David, Angela and Jessica. Jay then married Cindy McCune on February 28, 1992. To this union two children were born: Chris and Nathan. Jay loved his children dearly. Jay was very proud to be a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran and served in the military from Dec. 1, 1969, until Aug. 23, 1972, when he was honorably discharged. During his service, he was a paratrooper and part of the Anglico, which he was very proud. He also received the National Defense Service Medal, Pistol Expert Badge, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and Parachutist Badge. Jay owned his own business, Moran Bros. Excavating for 34 years as an underground utility contractor, mostly contracting with the natural gas company. He took amazing pride in his work and taught all of his children an incredible work ethic through the years with all of them working for the business for a period of time in some capacity. Jay served on the Peru City Council and then served as Mayor of Peru until his resignation due to health. He dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and family. He had a true love for the Missouri River and loved boating, fishing and camping on the river with his wife Cindy. After a 6 ½ year battle with cancer, Jay’s life ended on September 15, 2018, after an amazingly tough fight. Jay is survived by his wife and best friend Cindy, and children: Timothy Moran (Arlene) of Durham, N.C.; David Moran (Susan) of Omaha; Angela Moran-Manzitto (Sam, Jr.) of Lincoln, Neb.; Jessica Moran-Hansen (Casey) of Omaha; Christopher Moran (Regan) of Nebraska City, Neb.; and Nathan Moran of Chicago, Ill. He is also survived by brothers Mike (Arlynn), Terry (Diane), sisters Judy Still and Jackie Landolt (Gary). Other survivors include nine grandchildren: Ian Moran, Max Moran, Stephen Moran, Madison Taylor, Sammy Manzitto, Lola Manzitto, Grayson Manzitto, Avery Hansen and Zoe Hansen. Many other survivors include nieces, nephews, family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers are: Jerry McCune, Terry Moran, Randy Perry, Jack-Gene Whisler, Jeff Whisler, and Josh Whisler. There will be no viewing or visitation for Jay. A Memorial Celebration for Jay will be held at Peterson’s Mortuary, 111 North 11th Street, Nebraska City on Wednesday, September 19th at 2:00 pm followed by the Marine Corp Military Funeral Honors Rites. Jay’s ashes will be scattered. Memorials may be given in memory of Jay to the family. Messages of condolences can be sent to Peterson Mortuary, 111 N 11th St, Nebraska City, NE 68410, or on our website - www.PetersonMortuaryNE.com or emailed to PetersonMortuary@hotmail.com. Local Services are entrusted to Peterson Mortuary in Nebraska City.