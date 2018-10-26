JAMES H. KEENE, III

Omaha, Nebraska—Preceded in death by parents, Hannah and James H. Keene, Jr.; sister, Jean DeFrancis. Survived by wife, Ruth Ann (Haley) Keene; children: James Henry Keene, Ruth Ann Keene (Charles R. Ehm), Sarah Bryant Keene, and Martha Augusta Keene; two grandchildren, Ruth Ann Ehm and Elizabeth Ehm; nieces, Lynne Canter and Beverly Holley; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were held on Monday, October 22nd at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street in Omaha. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Opera Omaha or Brownville Concert Series. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuaries, Omaha, NE 68124 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com