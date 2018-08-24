James C. Courtney, age 79 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at his home. James was born on June 20, 1939 in Brownville, Nebraska at the home of his parents, Robert and Almeda (Bascomb) Courtney. He attended school in Brownville and then in June of 1956 he entered the United States Army. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in May of 1959. He was united in marriage to Beverly Kress on April 8, 1975 in Auburn. He worked for many years on the Missouri River as a deck hand, and later in the engineer room. He also worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and at Cooper Nuclear Station before retiring in 1994. He was an active member of the D.A.V. He especially enjoyed spending time outside hunting and fishing. James in survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly Courtney of Nebraska City; children: Jami Courtney of Auburn, Neb., Jason Courtney of Omaha, Neb., Pat Gardner and wife Chris of Lincoln, Neb., James Courtney and wife Denise of Friendwood, Texas and Jill Bohlen and husband Matt of Rhome, Texas; step-son Brian Kress of Omaha; sister Mary Morgan of Ulysses, Kansas; brothers-in-law: Paul Johnsen and wife Diane of Omaha and David Johnsen and wife Kenda of Commerce City, Colorado; seven granddaughters, two grandsons, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Luella Harlan and brother-in-law Rick Morgan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and inurnment will also take place at a later date. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of arrangements.