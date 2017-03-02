1930-2017

Iva Mae Oliver, one of three children of Johan Dietrich and Emma Magretha (Gerdes) Behrends, was born January 22, 1930, near Auburn, Nebraska. She was baptized February 16, 1930, by Rev. Kunzendorf, and confirmed November 21, 1943, by Rev. Gustav Wienke. Both ceremonies were at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church near Auburn. Iva attended Febing School near her home.

On August 25, 1951, Iva was married to Wayne Oliver at Stone Church. After a few months in Auburn they moved to Omaha, Nebraska. The couple later divorced.

Iva worked for a few years at U. S. Checkbook in Omaha, and for many years she did sewing work for others out of her home. She was an excellent seamstress, a good cook, and enjoyed quilting as well. Iva also liked to work in her flower and vegetable gardens.

In February of 2017, because of health problems, Iva was admitted to Methodist Hospital in Omaha. It was there she passed away, on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the age of 87 years, 1 month, and 3 days.

She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Eveline and Gerald Wranosky; brother and sister-in-law Don and Betty Behrends; sons-in-law Chuck Allen and Bud Fields; daughter-in-law Tony Oliver; great-grandchildren Joey and Clayton Mulligan and Jeffery Oliver.

Iva is survived by her children Rich and wife Maggie Behrends of Dawson; Patricia Fields of Papillion; Joyce Allen of Omaha; John Oliver of Ames, Neb.; Mark Oliver of Omaha; grandchildren (spouses) Vicki (Dan) Manning, Jodi (Dave) Kuhlmann, Billi Jo (Scott) Freeman, Tom Allen, Chris (Heather) Oliver, Mellissa Mulligan, April Allen, Daniel Karch, William and Lacey Oliver, Amanda and Jon Oliver; great-grandchildren Jakob and Josh Manning, Trevor Kuhlmann, Kendall Freeman, Vanessa, Jessica, and Tommy Allen, Makayla and Jacob Armstrong, Caleb and C.J. Oliver, Jayden Mulligan, Blake and Eliana Allen; great-great-grandchildren Halley Oliver and Carson Armstrong; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church near Auburn, officiated by Rev. William Shaner. Susie Hogrefe was organist for congregational singing.

Casket bearers were Ken Meissner, Jon Oliver, Dan Manning, Dave Kuhlmann, Scott Freeman, and Trevor Kuhlmann.

Burial followed in the church cemetery

Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.