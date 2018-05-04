1938-2018

Iva Dell Rippe, the last of nine children of Herman and Laura (Lohaus) Rippe was born on March 25, 1938 at the family home near Johnson. Iva attended Dewey Country School. She continued her education beginning in the eighth grade at Johnson Public School graduating in 1956. On February 10, 1957 Iva was joined in marriage to Lindall Gerdes at Martin Luther Lutheran Church. They lived on the farm near Auburn where she resided for the rest of her life. They were blessed with two children, Monty and Holly. Lindall passed away in 1973. Iva was married to Larry Bohlken at St. John Lutheran (Stone Church) on October 10, 1974. Larry, Iva, Monty and Holly welcomed Shawn into the family. She loved being a farmer and spending time outdoors. Iva spent many hours on a tractor helping in the field or taking care of livestock. She also loved working with wood, refinishing antiques and creating many pieces that her family and friends cherished as gifts. Iva always enjoyed having lots of company, playing cards and watching game shows on TV. Celebrating family birthdays was an event she looked forward to. While Iva was not always in the church pew during Sunday services, she often enjoyed her own quiet reflections with the Lord. In later years Iva loved joining friends for chats over coffee in Auburn, visiting the nursing home where she enjoyed reminiscing and keeping in touch with family members. Early in January 2018, Iva was diagnosed with cancer that was determined to be terminal. After her initial surgery and a couple of hospital stays, Iva was able to return home where she was comfortable with visits from her family, watching TV and taking drives with a stop to get an ice cream cone. The family gathered to celebrate Iva’s 80th birthday on March 25, 2018 along with receiving mailboxes full of birthday cards that she enjoyed opening throughout that week. After another family gathering and meeting her newest great-grandchild, Iva passed away at her home on Tuesday afternoon, April 24, 2018, just 30 days after her 80th birthday. Iva Dell Bohlken was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law Wilma and Eddie Speckmann, Elzada and Mervin Schneider; brothers and sisters-in-law Enus and Alice Rippe, Wilbert and Lucille Rippe, Herschell and Edus Rippe, Eldor Rippe, and infant brother Herman Rippe Jr. She was also preceded in death by Lindall Gerdes, Harold and Laura Gerdes, sisters-in-law and spouses Lola and Bob Mehlin, Donna and Lloyd Volker, Dorothy Gerdes, Loree Bykerk; brother-in-law Milburn Gerdes; Henry and Tilli Bohlken; brother-in-law Marvin Hahn; and nephew Craig Bohlken. Iva is survived by husband Larry of Auburn; sons Monty and wife Karen Gerdes of Palmyra, Shawn and wife Shauna Bohlken of Boonville, Mo; daughter Holly and husband Jon Jenkins of Johnson; grandchildren Whitney and Andrew Sisco of Burchard, Devin and Darci Gobber of Omaha, Tanner Gobber of Omaha, Austin Gerdes and fiancé Kelsey Schuetz of Auburn, Colton Gerdes and girlfriend Courtney Oldham of Lincoln, Khale and Mikayla Bohlken of Boonville, Mo.; great-grandchildren Adelyn, Aubrey, Kaden, Blaine and Macy Sisco of Burchard. Also left to mourn include her sisters-in-law Phyllis Rippe, Virginia Gerdes; brothers-in-law Dennis Gerdes, Davis and wife Karen Gerdes, Cecil Bykerk; sister-in-law Marlene Hahn; brother-in-law H.J. and wife Joyce Bohlken; other relatives and friends. A funeral service was Friday, April 27, 2018, at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church, with Rev. William Shaner officiating. Sharon Schuster was soloist, and Susie Hogrefe was organist for congregational songs. Casket bearers were Austin Gerdes, Colton Gerdes, Devin Gobber, Tanner Gobber, Khale Bohlken, and Andrew Sisco. Flower attendants were Whitney Sisco, Mikayla Bohlken, and Kelsey Schuetz. Burial followed in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.