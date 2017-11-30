HELEN E. BROWN

Helen Eloise (Wilkins) Brown, 89, of Omaha formerly of Brock, Nebraska was born on November 16, 1928 in Weeping Water, Nebraska to Melvin V. and Stella (Ward) Wilkins. She was raised in Lincoln attending public school and later graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School with the class of 1946. On January 2, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to Robert Brown in Lincoln. To this union, five children: Judith, Jill, Bobbi, Lori and Martin were born. The couple started their family in Lincoln before moving to Omaha. They later settled in Brock, Nebraska where Helen was a homemaker and artist. She moved back to Omaha later in life to be closer to her family and was a resident of the Ridgewood Retirement Community in Bennington. Helen was a noted artist in Nebraska and was a member of the Omaha Artists, Inc. Helen passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska having reached the age of eighty-nine years and eight days. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Judith Caban, husband Robert Brown, grandson David Bergers, and brothers-in-law Gary and Vernon Brown. Helen is survived by daughters: Jill (Mark) Bjorndal of Omaha; Bobbi (Bert) Johnson of Omaha; Lori (Dane) Connolly of Omaha; son Martin (Susan) Brown of Nebraska City, Neb.; grandchildren: Ellen Price of Omaha; Ben Caban of Omaha; Amy Siebels of Lakeville, Minn.; Jeff Bergers of Omaha; Libby Peterson of Omaha; Trenton Rhoades of Sandy, Oregon; Eric Rhoades of Ankeny, Iowa; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vera (La Moine) Waldron of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Janice (Kenneth) McCartney of Lincoln, Neb.; a brother Darrel (Eleanor) Wilkins of Wahoo, Neb.; sister-in-law Nancy Brown of Lincoln; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private family graveside services were held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at The Clifton Cemetery in rural Johnson, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.hallfuneral.net Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel-Auburn, Nebraska (402) 274-3131.