GREGORY A. PLATTER 1969-2017

Gregory A. Platter, 47, of Westminster, Md., formerly of Shubert, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Westminster. He was born Nov. 22, 1969 at Lincoln, son of Dennis Platter and Mary Chamberlain. He married Wendy Nissen June 3, 1989 at Dover, Del. They were later divorced.

Platter moved to Shubert at the age of 9. He graduated from Southeast Consolidated High School in 1988. Platter enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1988 until being honorably discharged in 1995. After his discharge he attended auto technician college but was recalled to active duty to serve in Desert Storm. When Platter returned he became a master mechanic in Delaware and then in Baltimore. He then worked for a private ambulance company doing fleet maintenance. Following that Platter worked for a land clearing company working in the Baltimore area.

Surviving are his fiance, Susan Hoak of Westminster, Md.; sons, Kevin Cody Platter of New London, Conn. and Matthew Alan Platter of Oregon, Ohio; and father, Dennis Platter and his special friend Diana Husing of Shubert.

