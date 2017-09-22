Geraldine “Gerry” Lois (Steiber) Brady, 89 years of age and a resident of Peru for 59 years, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017 at SilverRidge Assisted Living in Gretna. She was born on June 23, 1928 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Grant and Esther (Scott) Steiber. She was raised by her aunt Emma and Otto Lundy since the age of two. Gerry’s education consisted of 12 years in the public school of Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. She was a pianist for all the music from seventh graders to twelfth until she graduated in 1946. Gerry also played for Mt. Vernon Lutheran Church and St. Clara’s Catholic Church in Peru. She worked in the public library, grocery store and Post Office at Mt. Vernon. Gerry later went on and attended college at Northern State Teacher College in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She then taught grade school at Hooper Consolidation School in Hooper, South Dakota. Gerry was united in marriage to Albert Owen Brady on June 28, 1951 at Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. With this union, three children were born: Dennis, Barbara and Carol. Gerry worked in the registrar’s office at Peru State College for 27 years. She was a member of St. Clara’s Catholic Church, PSC Faculty Wives, MMM Club, Quercus Club and the Peru Senior Citizen Center. She was always willing to help as needed with both Peru State College and the City of Peru. Gerry loved her children and grandchildren. She loved raising flowers and in 2008 she was honored by Nemaha County Outstanding Garden of the Month. She attended music programs and plays, enjoyed crocheting and needlework, travels (especially her many bus tour trips), playing cards with her dear friends and the time she lived at Longs Creek Assisted Living in Auburn for the last six years. Gerry is survived by her children, Dennis Brady and wife Patti of St. Augustine, Florida, Barbara Beatty and husband Jim of Lee Summit, Missouri, Carol Lunzman and husband Alan of Gretna; seven grandchildren, Mandy Husing and husband Ryan, Megin Grant and husband David, Jessica Hoots and husband Nathan, John Beatty and wife Kaija, Matt Lunzman, Tom Lunzman and wife Stephany, Bryce Brady and Kerry Brown; 11 great grandchildren, Ashley, Abby, Alyssa, Mollie, Leah, Tristen, Trey, Hollyn, Owen, Caleb, Josiah; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albert O. Brady; one brother and four sisters. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 22, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn with Rev. Craig Clinch as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery near Peru. Visitation will be held from 9 AM to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 PM Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn. Memorials are suggested to the Albert and Gerry Brady PSC Scholarship Fund or Longs Creek Assisted Living in Auburn in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn in charge of arrangements