1942-2017

Gary Roger Powell was born in Hamburg, Iowa on August 1, 1942. He was one of two sons of Oren Morrel and Alma Eletta (Gardner) Powell. Gary graduated from Riverton, Iowa High School. He then joined the United States Navy and served in the Navy hospital corps as a surgical tech. He remained in California and continued working as a surgical technician following his military service. During his tour in the Navy he met and later married fellow sailor Gweneth C. Cowan. Following their marriage, they returned to Iowa where Gary attended the University of Iowa and Palmer Junior College in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in October of 1970. Gary and Gweneth became parents of two children, Jeff and Kelly. Dr. Powell and his family moved to Rock Port in 1971 and opened his medical office. Gary expanded his practice to include offices in Auburn and Nebraska City. He continued seeing patients for 46 years until his health forced his retirement in early 2017. Dr. Powell passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at his son’s home in Auburn, Nebraska at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Joseph Powell. Survivors include his wife Gweneth, of Rock Port; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Amanda Powell, Auburn, Nebraska; daughter, Kelly Chard, Rock Port; five grandchildren, Ashely Marriot, Trenton Powell, Josh Baughman, and Nate and Lexi Chard; great grandchild, Calliegh Marriot; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Glyndal and Kathy Cowan, Wyndal and Marla Cowan, and Sharon Cowan; and several nieces and nephews. Dr. Powell was an active member of the business communities of Auburn, Nebraska City and Rock Port, serving on the Missouri State Chiropractic Board and the Nebraska State Board of Chiropractic. He belonged to the local Chamber of Commerce, serving as president for two years. He was a member and past president of the Rock Port Rotary Club, and served on the Rock Port Municipal Board of Public Works and the City Planning Commission. Gary attended the Rock Port United Methodist Church. Gary loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, with family visitation from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday—all at the Rock Port United Methodist Church. Private family inurnment at Riverton, Iowa Cemetery. The family will greet friends at a luncheon at the church following the services. Memorials may be directed to the Gary Powell family in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. Chamberlain Funeral Home of Rock Port, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.