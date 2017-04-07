Finn Davis Crotty, son of Nate and Chastity Crotty of Auburn, was born in to the arms of angels at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln. Although he was unable to spend any time on Earth, he was deeply loved and will be forever missed. In addition to his parents, Finn is survived by his siblings: Abigail, Joel, Sophie, Olivia, Jacob, and Lucas; grandparents Kent and Tanya Crotty of Auburn, Bob and Joyce Knipe of Auburn, Bonnie (Cordry) and Doug Preston of Fairbury; great-grandparents Jeannine Crotty of Auburn, Kathy Rice of Nemaha, Glen and Deanna Mellage of Auburn, Beth Knipe of Auburn; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Dennis Cordry and great-grandparents. A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Holy Cross Cemetery near Auburn, officiated by Father Karl Millis. Finn’s siblings Abigail, Joel, Sophie, Olivia, Jacob, and Lucas were honorary bearers. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.