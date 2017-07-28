1929-2017 Everett Dean Bassinger passed peacefully July 18, 2017 in Rockwall, Texas at the age of 87. His parents, Everett and Ouida Evelyn Hawkins Bassinger were happy when their first child was born August 27, 1929 in the little town of Auburn, Nebraska. Young Everett Dean (as many called him) attended Peru State College in Nebraska and proudly served his country in the Coast Guard. In 1950 he married Betty Marie Keyt, his high school sweetheart. Soon they were a family of four. Their two sons, Mike and Pat, shared a bedroom in their small family home filled with love. Everett Dean worked many years for the Auburn Post Office and volunteered with the Nemaha Fire Department. Before retiring, he discovered selling cars was a fun “hobby” and sideline job. Everett Dean and Betty moved from Auburn to Rockwall, Texas a few years after their retirement to be close to their two grown sons. The grandkids looked forward to spending time with Grandpa after school. It didn’t take long for his green thumb to become green fingers from his well manicured yard that was admired by all. The Bassingers loved a good football game and now retired, they had time to travel long distances to cheer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as well as other teams. They enjoyed bowling adventures all over the states, U.S. leisure trips and many overseas trips, but Everett Dean enjoyed time with his family the most. He was a loving husband and father, caring grandfather and family member as well as a devoted friend. Everett Dean is survived by his wife of 66 happy years, Betty; one brother, Ralph Hawkins Bassinger from Oregon; two sons Everett Michael Bassinger and Patrick Lynn Bassinger and daughter-in-law Laurie, from Texas; two grandchildren Melissa and Dustin, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A quiet scattering of his ashes will be held at a later date. This special gentle man will be greatly missed!