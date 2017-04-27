ESTHER E. CLARK

1919-2017

Esther Ellen Clark, 98, formerly of Talmage, Nebraska was born on January 27, 1919 in Hardin, Montana to Boyd and Eunice Violet (Young) Whisnant. She attended grade school in Clarkston, Montana and later attended Clarkston High School where she graduated in 1936. Esther met her future husband Charles Clark while he was working in the shipyards in Washington and they were united in marriage on February 1, 1941 in Kelso, Washington. To this union three sons, Donald, Roger, and Doug were born. After the war, the couple returned to Talmage in 1946 and lived in Talmage for a short period of time before moving to the farm southwest of Talmage where they raised their family. Esther was a homemaker most of her married life. She and Charles ran a dairy and small grain farm until retiring in 1978. They continued to live on the farm until Charles death in 2015. Esther moved to Nebraska City and has been a resident of the Ambassador. Esther and Charles were members of Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage. Esther passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Ambassador Nursing Facility in Nebraska City, Nebraska having reached the age of 98 years, 2 months, and 22 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles “Ralph” Clark, three sisters Grace, Mary and Ruth and two brothers Wayne and Warren Whisnant. Esther is survived by her three sons: Donald Clark of Talmage; Roger Clark of Franklin Wisc.; Douglas Clark of Talmage; eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Monday, April 24, 2017, at The Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage with Pastor Mary Grundman officiating. Interment was at the Grant Evergreen Cemetery in rural Talmage. Memorial contributions may be given to the Talmage Rescue Squad. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.hallfuneral.net Services were entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street, Auburn, NE; (402) 274-3131.